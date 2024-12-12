Protests as another Labour Party Rep Joins APC

For the sixth time in two weeks, Labour Party (LP) has lost its member in the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alfred Iliya, member representing Jos South-Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, is the 6th rep member to defect to the APC in two weeks.

With his defection, Plateau State has only one member of the Labour Party in the House from Plateau State, Daniel Asama, who represents Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

Illiya’s defection was announced by the Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, at the Plenary, on Thursday, triggering protest from the opposition lawmakers.

According to the Speaker who read Illiya’s defection letter, the lawmaker left the party due to “intractable crisis”.

However, a member of the opposition, Rep. Mark Essien objected saying what the Speaker did regarding the defection was illegal.

According to him, the Constitution was explicit on the steps to be taken when a member leaves the party that sponsored him.

But former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), disagreed saying there was no ambiguity in what the defected lawmaker stated as his reasons for leaving.

Wase who quoted Section 68 as regards the issue of defection said the opposition has no strong argument to call the action of the speaker illegal.

He said, “Everybody in this country knows that Labour has two conventions”.