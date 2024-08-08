Protests against Tinubu’s reforms not surprising – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the nationwide protests against the reform agenda being implemented…

Ganduje spoke on Wednesday when he received leaders of APC USA chapter at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “There is no doubt, as a developing country, even in the so-called developed economies, they have their turbulence in one way or the other. So, it’s not surprising that Nigeria is having its own share of the problem. This is not the first time.

“You will recall that whenever there is a reform agenda, obstacles must be on the way, as a result, people must suffer in one way or the other. But, in the long run, everything will be according to the plan. We are aware that our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came in with the intention to introduce reforms.

“Our institutions are weak, and unless you have strong institutions, you will find it difficult to implement whatever good policies you have. So, Mr. President is doing all that needs to be done, and in a matter of time, we will come out of this because he is working very hard on the economy and very soon, we will see positive results.”

He assured that better days are ahead, adding that the impact of President Tinubu’s reforms would surely yield good returns.

Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, who led the USA chapter to the APC headquarters said, “We are here in support of you and our great president. We said since this country is facing turbulence at this time, we are coming here to show our support for our president, for the national leadership of our party, and for our great country.”