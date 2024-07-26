✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Protest will only return us to dark days –  ALGON  president 

The National President of National Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, has appealed to Nigerians not to join the planned nationwide…

    By Philip Shimnom Clement 
The National President of National Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, has appealed to Nigerians not to join the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in the country.
Daily Trust reports that some persons are mobilising for nationwide protests slated for August 1 to August 10, 2024.
Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Maifata also urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, as economic policies are beginning to yield results.
He said: “Although protest is a constitutional right, violent protest has proven overtime to be detrimental to the economy. That is why I am calling on Nigerians to shun the planned protest and rally support for the current government as social investment Programmes are being rolled out.
“These programmes and Schemes have short, medium and long term results and we have started executing them at the local level as part of efforts to bring succour to our people.
“Therefore, I call on Nigerians to instead positively participate in the growth and development of the country as protest will only take us back to those dark days.”
He added that with the recent Supreme Court judgement on full local government autonomy, most of the challenges being faced by the country, especially at the grassroots will be tackled in no distant time.

