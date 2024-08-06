Protesters Storm Wike’s Residence In Port Harcourt

The ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest took a new dimension in Rivers state on Tuesday. The protesters marched in their large numbers to the Port Harcourt residence…

The ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest took a new dimension in Rivers state on Tuesday.

The protesters marched in their large numbers to the Port Harcourt residence of the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a viral video, the protesters could be seen chanting and carrying placards with various inscriptions.

As they reached Wike’s mansion which was heavily guarded by uniformed police officers, the majority of the protesters sat on the tarred road in front of the house.

There had been demonstrations across various states since last Thursday with protesters expressing dissatisfaction over the nation’s economic challenges.

Wike who has strongly opposed the nationwide protests also made efforts to stop the demonstration in the nation’s capital.

He withheld approval for the use of Eagles Square in Abuja as the gathering venue for protesters when rights group, Take It Back movement requested it.

In July, the minister urged residents of the territory not to join the protest.

Speaking in Abuja while interacting with residents after he inspected the ongoing construction of a 5-kilometre access road to Saburi 1 and 2 in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the minister however said President Bola Tinubu was aware of the problem and working hard to address the challenges.

He described the current hunger and suffering in the country as a temporary situation, adding that the ongoing reforms and policies would soon yield the desired results.

He said: “Don’t be angry and don’t join the protest, because protest will not solve the problem. The government is aware of hunger and that is why it is working hard to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“I know that hunger makes people lose patience. Please be patient. That is all I am asking. This hunger will be reduced very soon.

“Those asking you to protest are lying to you. It is not for the interest of Nigeria and it is not for your interest.”