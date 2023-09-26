Protesters storm Ondo Assembly over Impeachment Move Against Deputy Gov

Scores of indigenes of Ilaje in Ondo State stormed the House of Assembly, on Tuesday, to protest the alleged impeachment plot against the Deputy Governor,…

Scores of indigenes of Ilaje in Ondo State stormed the House of Assembly, on Tuesday, to protest the alleged impeachment plot against the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The protesters with placards bearing different inscriptions blocked the entrance of the Ondo State House of Assembly to prevent vehicular and human movement.

Some of the placards read: “Justice For Lucky”; Lucky Is Innocent, “Stop Alleging Him Wrongly”; ” Ilaje Nation Stand With Aiyedatiwa”; “Aketi, Lucky Is Not Your Enemy,” among several others.

The angry protesters said the impeachment move against Aiyedatiwa was an act of “injustice on the people of Ilaje”, who were mainly from the coaster area state.

Ola Juda, Spokesperson for the protesters, said the indigenes of Ilaje would not tolerate the impeachment of Aiyedatiwa.

Juda accused the lawmakers of abandoning to their Constitutional duties to witch-hunt the deputy governor.

“This pure injustice against the deputy governor (Lucky Aiyedatiwa) and we will never take this at all,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the protest is coming amid allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor.

