Protesters storm NJC over relocation of Benue LG election tribunal

A group of citizens and stakeholders on Monday stormed the headquarters of the National Judicial Council (NJC) in Abuja, protesting the relocation of the Benue State Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal from Makurdi to Abuja.

The protesters condemned the decision, calling it a “clear violation of territorial jurisdiction and Benue State electoral laws.”

The controversy began when the All Progressives Congress (APC) obtained an order from the Benue State High Court, presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, to relocate the tribunal to Abuja, citing security concerns.

Addressing journalists during the protest, convener Igwe Ude-Umanta accused Justice Ikpambese of violating the state’s electoral laws and abusing his office.

“Justice Maurice Ikpambese unilaterally granted a waiver allowing petitioners to bypass the required security deposit, a constitutional prerequisite for any valid petition. The NJC has remained silent despite this clear violation,” he said.

He further noted that the Benue State Attorney General had approached the Federal High Court in Makurdi, which on March 7, issued an order restraining the tribunal from sitting outside Benue State. However, on March 14, Justice M.M. Adamu of the FCT High Court allegedly issued a contradictory order compelling the tribunal to conduct its sittings in Abuja at the NBA House.

“We are here today to petition against Justices Maurice Ikpambese and M.M. Adamu, whose actions have turned justice into injustice,” Ude-Umanta declared.

He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekereke-Ekun, to rid the judiciary of corrupt judges and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene to protect the judiciary’s integrity.