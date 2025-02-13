Protesters shut down East/West Road, reject NDDC leadership

Protesters in Delta State have blocked the East-West Road in Ughelli, demanding the appointment of a Delta State indigene as the next Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The demonstration caused significant disruptions to vehicular movement as protesters gathered with placards calling for justice and fair representation in the leadership of the commission.

Some of the key messages displayed on their placards included, “Niger Delta People’s Assembly Say No To Dr Agbuku As Managing Director of NDDC. It Is The Turn Of Delta State,” “Abuse of The NDDC Act Is A Catalyst Of Crisis In The Niger Delta Region. President Tinubu Act Now To Save The Nation,” and “Injustice Cannot Be Used To Appease Victims Of Injustice, Ogbuku Must Go.”

SPONSOR AD

The protest was organised by the Niger Delta People’s Assembly, which has been outspoken about what it viewed as the ongoing marginalisation of Delta State in the NDDC.

According to the group, despite Delta State’s critical role in the oil sector and its significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy, the state has been continually excluded from holding the office of the NDDC Managing Director.

Comrade Charles Ejor, the Coordinator of the Niger Delta People’s Assembly, addressed the media during the protest, citing the need for Delta State to take its turn in the NDDC leadership.

He referred to a letter the group had sent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to address the issue and ensure that the leadership of the commission is distributed fairly, as outlined in the NDDC Act.

Ejor cited Section 12, Subsection 1(d) of the NDDC Act, which mandates that the Managing Director and Executive Directors should come from oil-producing areas, rotating among states in order of oil production. With the recent expiration of Dr. Samuel Ogbaku’s tenure as Managing Director, Ejor argued that it is now Delta State’s turn to assume the position.

“The exclusion of Delta State from this critical leadership position is unjust and goes against the NDDC Act,” said Ejor. “Delta State has contributed immensely to the nation’s growth, especially in the oil sector, and it is only fair that we are given our rightful place in the leadership of the NDDC,” he said.

An activist Comrade Samuel Obada, also condemned the continuous neglect of Delta State in the leadership of the NDDC.

“We are bitter about the marginalization of Delta State in NDDC appointments, which is why we came out today. We are peaceful and loving people, but it is our right to protest and make our grievances known to the world,” Obada said.

The protesters made it clear that their actions were intended to draw attention to the ongoing regional tensions and the perceived inequities in the distribution of power and resources within the Niger Delta region.

The Niger Delta People’s Assembly stressed that it was time for Delta State to be given the opportunity to lead the NDDC, in line with the principles of equity, fairness, and regional representation.

The protest ended with the group calling for swift action from President Tinubu to address the systemic marginalisation and to guarantee Delta State’s rightful place in the NDDC leadership, ensuring peace and development for the Niger Delta region.