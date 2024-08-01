Protesters loot lawmaker’s office in Buhari’s hometown

Angry protesters have attacked the constituency office of a member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua federal constituency, Hon. Aminu Jamo, in Daura, Katsina State. Some Nigerians had taken…

Angry protesters have attacked the constituency office of a member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua federal constituency, Hon. Aminu Jamo, in Daura, Katsina State.

Some Nigerians had taken to the streets on Thursday to protest hardship in the country, blocking major roads in some states of the federation to demand the return of fuel subsidy and reversal of other policies implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration which they claimed had exacerbated hunger in the country.

The protest had resulted in the deaths of some Nigerians after it turned violent in some states, a development that compelled at least three governors to declare curfew.

According to a resident of Daura, Abdul’aziz Manzo, the protesters had trooped to residences of key figures in Daura, including the residences of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina Speaker, Daura Local Government chairman and office of a Reps member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua federal constituency.

He added that the office had been badly damaged as the protesters carted away almost everything including roofing sheets.

He said, “It is true that they (protesters) went to Buhari’s residence. They also went to the residences of Daura Local Government Chairman and Katsina State Speaker. The office of the Reps member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua, Hon. Aminu Jamo, was attacked. They carted away almost everything that was there. I saw the damage with my eyes.

“The protesters also took to the residence of the Speaker trying to invade, but they were stopped by security operatives. I learnt that they also trooped to the residence of Buhari, but I didn’t go there so I won’t share anything about it as I didn’t see it myself.”

Earlier, Daily trust had reported how attempted to break into the residence of ex-President Buhari in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, saying they were fed up with the economic situation of the country.

A witness, who spoke to Daily Trust via telephone on Thursday said, “They set up bonfire in front of the former President’s house and were chanting.”

It took the intervention of an unidentified person who came out of Buhari’s residence to address the angry youths.

The person, according to the witness, asked the mob to select one person to speak, while he would be recorded and the video would be shown to the former president.