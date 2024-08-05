Protesters in Plateau threaten business owners; normalcy returns to Gombe, Jigawa

Thousands of protesters continued their demonstrations across Edo, Plateau, and Osun states on Sunday, with some holding church services at protest sites. In Jos, Plateau…

In Jos, Plateau State, protesters marched along Bauchi Road, warning business owners to either support the demonstration by closing their shops on Monday or face potential damage to their properties.

The protesters criticised President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday broadcast, arguing that it failed to address the nation’s pressing issues.

However, another group of protesters announced a two-day suspension of street rallies in Plateau State.

They said the pause, from Monday, August 5 to Tuesday, August 6, was to allow for dialogue with relevant authorities.

Comrade Enock Vilret, leader of the coalition, stated that the suspension aims to facilitate constructive discussions regarding their demands.

He said peaceful protests would resume if meaningful dialogue does not occur within the given timeframe.

Protesters also held a church service at the Old Airport Junction in Jos, led by Prophet Isa El-Buba, praying for divine intervention in Nigeria’s economic crisis.

A similar service was conducted in Benin City, Edo State, where no protests or disruptions were observed at the usual protest sites.

Edo State Civil Society Organisation Coordinator, Agho Omobide confirmed that the protest would continue for the planned 10 days, citing dissatisfaction with the president’s response.

However, Edo State Police Commissioner, Funsho Adegboye said there were no reported injuries, casualties, or attacks since the protest began.

Normalcy restored in Gombe, Jigawa

However, Gombe and Jigawa states have seen a return to normalcy following violent protests last week.

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has ordered the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assess the damage from the protests.

He expressed concern over the destruction of public and private property and assured residents of the government’s commitment to peace and stability.

He said despite the unrest, the government chose not to impose a curfew to avoid further hardship.

Jigawa State experienced relative peace on Sunday, with only minor incidents of vandalism and theft reported.

Police Public Relations Officer, Lawan Shiisu Adamu announced the arrest of 37 suspects in connection with various crimes, including theft from Senator Babangida Hussaini’s properties.

In Lagos, security measures have been increased around key public facilities, including airports and shopping malls, to prevent further disruptions.

Islamic schools warned over students’ involvement in protests

The Nasarawa State government has advised heads of Islamic schools to prevent their students from participating in ongoing protests.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Aisha Rufai-Ibrahim, made the appeal during a visit to schools in Lafia.

The warning follows reports of Almajiri children participating in recent hunger protests, highlighting concerns about the involvement of minors in such activities.

IBB denies endorsing military intervention

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd) has rejected claims that he endorsed military intervention in Nigeria’s democratic governance.

A statement from his media office, signed by Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, labeled the claims as fake and urged the public to disregard them.

The statement addressed a post from a parody account on X, @General_Ibbro, which falsely attributed statements to Babangida about military rule being superior to democracy.

The media office clarified that the account and its posts do not represent Babangida’s views.

The former military president’s office reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s democracy, emphasising the importance of safeguarding democratic processes.