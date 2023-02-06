Protesters in Abuja, back CBN Naira Redesign Policy

Protesters under the aegis of Pro Nigeria Group has stormed parts of Abuja, including the Unity Fountain and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Head…

Protesters under the aegis of Pro Nigeria Group has stormed parts of Abuja, including the Unity Fountain and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Head Office in support of the recent CBN policy on naira redesign.

The protesters in their number carried various placards in support of the CBN policy that has drawn mixed reactions accross the country.

Some prominent Nigerians have also condemned the policy saying it is politically motivated whilst some others have supported it.

Some of the placards read: “Na who wan buy votes be criminal, support the CBN.”; ‘Mr. President expose their corruption”; “We believe in Nigeria”; “Good Nigerians support the new CBN naira policy”; and “CBN expose the hoarders of the naira.”

Addressing journalists, Mr. Isaac Balami, the convener of Pro Nigeria Group, said the group backed the CBN policy because it is good for the economy.

“We are here as concerned Nigerian citizens and not as political parties. We are here to talk about the monetary policy at the CBN,” he said.

“The CBN had given 10 days extensions and the politicians in this country are trying to play politics, to blackmail the CBN and possibly blackmail the president to go back on his words. We are here to support the CBN monetary policy. This policy bybthe CBN will stop votes buying. Vote buying is a major problem and it has destroyed nigeria. Enough is enough,” he added.

He further stated that the CBN had released enough money to all the banks, but politicians are buying it at a higher cost at the black market rate, thereby frustrating the citizens to go against the CBN.

“We are saying no,” Balami added.