Protesters go berserk as police fire teargas, gunshots in Borno 

Many protesters went berserk at the Bulunkutu area, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Thursday as the police officers fired teargas to disperse them.

Gunshots were also hard but no casualty has been reported so far.

The angry protesters, in their hundreds, have mounted roadblocks, preventing vehicular movement and breaking windscreens of private and commercial vehicles that insisted on passing.

The young men and women protesting were seen chanting anti-government songs, carrying placards with the inscriptions: “Ba ma yi”, “Tinubu must go”, “End the bad governance” and “there is hunger”.

At the time of filing this report, fighter jets were hovering in the sky as the protesters headed for the Government House to register their grievances to the state governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum.

One of the protesters, who gave his name simply as Muhammad, said they would not be deterred by the teargas, or even gunshots while exercising their constitutional right to protest.

“We want the world to know the kind of injustice meted against us by the police. They shoot teargas at us while conducting our peaceful protest and that would not deter us,” he said.

The protest, which began early in the morning with kids within the age of 14, has gradually picked up steam as young adults, men and women came out en masse.

Sources said security measures taken were aimed at guiding the protesters and preventing infiltration by Boko Haram.

“These young men and women wouldn’t understand the danger that their actions would potend. We will continue to manage the situation in a civil war,” a senior security source said.