Protesters burn Benue LG secretariat, palace over killing of community guards

Protesters are on the rampage over the killing of three community guards in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, setting ablaze the council secretariat and palace of the traditional head of Naka, Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse.

Our correspondent reports that the hotel belonging to Senator Titus Zam was allegedly torched by the rampaging protesters in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West LGA.

Residents said that trouble started in the early hours of Tuesday after youths from the area retrieved the bodies of the guards killed by bandits on Monday evening at a village in Gwer West and brought same to the local government headquarters.

“The youths are angry because the bandits are killing our people and the state government appears not to be doing anything. Since the corpses of the guards arrived this morning, protesters have burnt the council secretariat, Ter Nagi’s palace and a hotel belonging to Senator Titus Zam, representing Benue North West at the national assembly,” a resident who preferred anonymity said.

Victor Ormin, the Chairman of Gwer West LGA told our correspondent on the phone on Tuesday morning that the protest started by youths in the area over the killing of three Benue Civil Protection Guards was hijacked by hoodlums who set the council secretariat and the palace of Ter Naka on fire.

“Yes, they have burned the secretariat and the Ter Naka’s palace. Three protection guards were killed in Garuwa (council ward in Gwer West) by armed invaders so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youth and it’s now being taken over by hoodlums,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Catherine Anene, had yet to respond to calls to her telephone by our correspondent.