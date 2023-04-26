Protesters block Jos-Abuja highway over killing of six miners

Ado Abubakar Musa & Aminu Yusuf No fewer than six miners have been killed in Farinlamba community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau…

Ado Abubakar Musa & Aminu Yusuf

No fewer than six miners have been killed in Farinlamba community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the police, the victims were ambushed around 6pm on Tuesday when they were returning from a mining site.

The spokesperson of the Plateau Police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust said, “The victims were ambushed while they were coming back home from where they were working. The commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, has visited the affected community. Normalcy has returned to the area. ”

Meanwhile residents of the community have blocked Jos-Abuja highway in protest against the killings.

The blockage of the road had left many travellers stranded with many motorists seen packing their vehicles along the roadside while others made a U-turn to avoid being trapped in the gridlock.

Our correspondent reports that personnel of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in the state, were deployed in the scene to avert further breakdown of law and order along the highway.