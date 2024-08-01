Protesters besiege Gombe Gov’t House

Protesters have besiged the Gombe State Government House gates as residents joined the natiowide protest to demand an end to hunger and bad governance. The…

Protesters have besiged the Gombe State Government House gates as residents joined the natiowide protest to demand an end to hunger and bad governance.

The scenes at the Government House is similar to other locations in Gombe metropolis, where people thronged to the streets and major highways to vent their frustration over skyrocketing fuel prices and other commodities.

The protesters who took to the streets as early as 9:am, have brought traffic in major locations of the metropolis to a standstill, forcing commuters to find alternative routes or resort to trekking.

One of the protesters said, “The government has left us struggling to feed our families and look for ways to survive, with the cost of living continuously on the rise and the leaders are doing nothing to address it. We cannot continue like this, bad governance has plagued the country for far too long.

“We need a change, this system of government is not favouring us, everything about the government is anti-masses. After several years of independence, we still lack basic services and amenities to live a quality life.”

Our correspondent reports that efforts by the state Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Bello Muazu, as well as the of Department of State Services (DSS), to calm the protesters failed.

As the time of filing this report, security forces stationed at Government House were trying to disperse the protesters.