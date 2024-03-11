✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Politics

Protesters ask Edo Assembly to halt impeachment move against dep. gov

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North have staged a peaceful protest calling on the state House of Assembly speaker, Hon. Blessing…

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philiph Shaibu
The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philiph Shaibu
    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North have staged a peaceful protest calling on the state House of Assembly speaker, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, to withdraw the impeachment notice served on the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Recall that the state assembly last week served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor and gave him seven days to respond.

The protesters under the aegis of Edo North PDP Rescue Movement, (ENREM), carried placards with different inscriptions such as, ‘we say no to impeachment of Shaibu’, ‘we say no to prosecution of Shaibu,’ ‘he should be rewarded and not prosecution’ among others.

Addressing newsmen during the protest in Auchi, the spokesperson for the group,  Festus Owu, advised  the state assembly to focus on providing good legislation for Edo people rather than engaging in “fruitless ventures of impeachment” that bring no food to the table of  hungry Edo people.

He called on members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to unite ahead of the state governorship election slated for September 21.

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories