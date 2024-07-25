Protest: Youth Council begins consultation, puts 104 affiliated organizations on standby

Ahead of the planned nationwide protests, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says it has initiated consultations and instructed its 104 affiliated organizations to…

A nationwide protest scheduled for August 1 against the present administration has been eliciting tension from Nigerians, both home and abroad.

In a communiqué after an emergency meeting of the National Executive of 36 State Chairmen, and other stakeholders held virtually from Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday, the NYCN expressed deep concern over the severe socio-economic challenges and widespread hardship faced by citizens, especially the youth.

The communiqué signed by the President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, announced that the organization would hold a world press conference on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to address the nation on current issues and its stance on the upcoming protest.

The communique read “On 24th July, 2024, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) convened a crucial meeting with its National Executive, 36 State Chairmen, and other key stakeholders to deliberate on the state of the nation and the looming nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, 2024.

“The meeting was held via Zoom and lasted for several hours, addressing the urgent concerns of Nigerian youths and the overall socio-economic and political climate of the country.

“NYCN leaders acknowledged that the current socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria, including rising inflation, insecurity, unemployment, and the general hardship experienced by citizens, particularly the youth, have reached alarming levels.

“These issues have sparked widespread agitation and calls for a nationwide protest. The NYCN, as the umbrella body representing over 100 youth organizations across the country, recognizes the urgency of these matters and the need for a coordinated response.

“Top of the discussion was economic hardship. The economic situation in Nigeria has deteriorated, with inflation making it difficult for many citizens to afford basic necessities, including food.”

The communique also said after extensive deliberations, the meeting resolved that the NYCN commits to, in the next 4 days, consult widely with various stakeholders, including government officials, security agencies, civil society organizations, and the media, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issues.

“A world press conference will be held on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024, where the NYCN leadership will address the nation on the current state of affairs and state its position on the planned protest.”

“NYCN leaders advise their members, 774 local government branches, wards, state and zonal chapters, NYCN in diaspora, Man O’ War, Boy Scouts, Royal Rangers, Islamic Youth League, and 100 other affiliated youth organizations to be on standby and await further direction.”