Protest: Your silence sending a dangerous signal, PDP tells Tinubu

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for refusing to address the nation despite the “crippling nationwide EndBadGovernance protest by Nigerians.”

The party through its National Publicity Secretary Honourable Debo Ologunagba, demanded that “President Tinubu immediately address Nigerians on urgent steps to reduce the price of petroleum products, stem the fall of the Naira and ensure speedy provision of food among other critical issues so as to revamp the productive sector, stimulate employment and restore stability in the polity.” The party expressed concerns that President Tinubu’s silence is sending a very dangerous signal and heightening public apprehension that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is insensitive to the feelings of the citizens. The party said it is worrisome that President Tinubu “could remain silent as Nigerians are on the streets demanding for good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purpose of government. JUST IN: Few #EndBadGovernance Protesters Return To Abuja venue

Amnesty International condemns killing of protesters, demands investigation

“The world is watching in horror as operatives of APC-controlled security agencies assault, shoot and kill unarmed protesters, with thugs allegedly mobilized by the APC also unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.”

The Party therefore called on the President “to end his silence, immediately address the nation and reassure the citizens on issues agitating their minds particularly the reduction in the price of petroleum products and food items

” Our Party insists that with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage and refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N200 per liter in Nigeria especially with a strategic investment in gas production.

“President Tinubu should also urgently commence the process of recovering the over N50 trillion reportedly stolen, reduce tariffs on essential goods, cut the cost of governance, review all luxury items in his government and channel funds recovered to programmes that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Furthermore, while calling for a thorough investigation into the reported killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous security operatives, the PDP urges the security agencies to ensure high level of professionalism in their duty of providing security and protection to the citizens

“The PDP again calls on Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the pursuit of responsive and people-oriented government which has eluded the nation since the coming of the APC in 2015.”