Protest: You may be held liable for killings after leaving service, Atiku warns Military Commanders

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned the military top brass that those authorizing the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters would be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity.

Speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest across the country and efforts by security agencies to stop the protest, especially in areas where the situation has turned violent, Atiku said the Service Chiefs can be held accountable even after leaving office.

Some groups and individuals have been protesting against the present administration over the prevailing hardship in the country, with others asking the Federal Government to reverse the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The federal government has reacted by putting in place other people friendly polices that will cushion the effects of the prevailing situation.

But reacting in a post on his verified Facebook page, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the last election said, “I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria’s armed forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service.

“The constitutional right to engage in protest is firmly established within our supreme law and reinforced by the judiciary. It is the solemn duty of the government and security agencies to ensure a safe and protected environment for individuals exercising their right to peaceful protest.”