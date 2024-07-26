Protest: You don’t know where this will end, Shettima tells Nigerians

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has asked Nigerians to prioritize constructive action of how to solve the prevailing challenges in the country, instead of preparing for protest.…

The Vice President gave the advice on Friday when he announced the participation in the Grand Challenges Nigeria (GCNg) Project, a global health initiative aimed at combating malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria.

Shettima who unveiled the partnership targeted at addressing Nigeria’s pressing nutritional challenges with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) during a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, emphasised the need for constructive action over protest, even as he acknowledged the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to recent economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies.

He said: “This is the time for us to solve our problems, not to protest. The right to protest is guaranteed in most democracies around the world, but when you can start the agitation, and you don’t know where it will end, it is a road to anarchy.

“We appreciate what Nigerians are going through, and our heart goes out to them. The oil subsidy has been an albatross on our neck for 50 years. Once the harvests start coming, we believe it will have a positive effect on the common man.

“I wish to call on you to advocate for diplomacy, engagement, and patience. The President is very much committed to the Nigerian project but it’s like a percolation project. When a woman is giving birth, it’s a very painful process but once the child is delivered, it is a cause for celebration.”

As part of the government’s response to the nutritional crisis, Shettima reiterated the government’s commitment to the Nutrition 774 Initiative, explaining that “catalytic initiatives like the Nutrition 774 Initiative are meticulously designed to incentivize positive changes across our communities”.

The GCNg Project, a collaboration with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, is set to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in addressing public health and food system challenges.

The leader of the NSN delegation, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, called on the Vice President as Chairman of the Nutrition Council of Nigeria, to spearhead the government’s component of the project and galvanise ministerial support for it.

He said, “We were able to key into the global Grand Challenges project, which is largely funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. We want the government to own this project and identify the partner agency or ministry that will sign the MoU.”

Earlier, Senior Programmes Manager for Grand Challenges Nigeria, Godwin Bamsa, provided context on the initiative’s global impact, noting that since 2003, the Gates Foundation has invested over $1.6 billion in health and innovation projects across 118 countries.