Protest: We’re not behind arson, looting in Kano – Group

The Kano State Peace Ambassadors has said it is not behind burning and looting of shops that took place during the hardship protest in Kano, on Thursday.

Chairman of the group, Nasiru Usman Naibawa, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Naibawa, a former chairman of Kumbotso Local Government, said that they held a Peaceful rally from their office at Audu Bako way to present a letter to the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at his Palace at Nassarawa House.

He said they intended to present a similar letter to Governor Abba Kabir Yuusf but reconsidered based on advice from security agencies.

According to Naibawa, President Bola Tinubu needs more time to address the challenges facing the country.

He called on well-meaning citizens to desist from participating in the ongoing protests as it has led to the break of law and order.

He said, “I condemn those who are linking the recent looting of shops and burning of NCC Complex, High Court of Justice to Baffa Babba Danagundi. Danagundi is the grand patron of the peace ambassadors. But unfortunately some people are trying hard to tarnish his image.

“We are law abiding citizens, our peaceful rally has the permission of the security agencies, they were there with us and nobody among us did anything to break the law.

“I don’t know why the governor is associating the breaking of law and order to his opponents.

“Everybody knows that we always organise dinner for outgoing Commissioners of Police, Brigade Commanders and other security agencies heads in collaboration with Kano Citizens Forum which many prominent Kano citizens are always in attendance.

“How would we engage in anything that will break the law? But accusing our grand patron Baffa Babba Danagundi for the violence that erupted is the highest form of injustice.”

Naibawa added none of the over 300 arrested looters was linked to the group.

He urged the Kano State Government to desist from politicking issues and to focus on governance.