Protest: We’re living peacefully in Tudun Wada – Kano village head

Ibrahim Aliyu, village head of Tudun Wada ward of Nassarawa Local Government of Kano State, says his people are living peacefully.



Aliyu stated in this a short video message he released to the public on Saturday.

The village head said his people had never participated in violent protests or looting.

He was responding to some reports, which he said were intended to cast the community in bad light.

Ibrahim Aliyu said, “Following the hunger protests in Kano State there were widespread looting in various locations.

“Of course you can’t stop people from fighting for their right. But it’s a sad development. Sadly, later some media organizations reported that people form Tudun Wada protested and looted property.

“The people of Tudun Wada are living peaceful with even the ethnic nationalities within the community. There was never a time our people were caught in such act.

“We are not blaming anybody of trying to cast us in bad light. But people should know that Tudun Wada is a passage for people coming from Dakata for example.

“Sometimes people from various locations pass through Tudun Wada and head to places like ElDorado, Bampai or Kano Club. We are living peacefully. We have warned our children against looting or fighting. They are free to partake in protest, but without touching anybody.”