Protest: We say NO to regime change – Military

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has declared that the Federal Government will not accept any move to use the ongoing protest for…

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has declared that the Federal Government will not accept any move to use the ongoing protest for change of government.

Addressing State House Reporters after the Security Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the President’s office, the Defense Chief said the President is clear on his instructions that government would not accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria.

He also rejected flying of any foreign flag in Nigeria, saying such act is treasonable.

He said, “Initially, when the protest started they said it was a peaceful protest, but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable. We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is treasonable offense, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.

“Nigeria is a democratic nation all security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to strive. We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government.

“Democracy is what we stand for democracy is what will continue to defend.”