Protest: We don’t want another round of violence in Plateau – Govt

The Plateau State government has cautioned residents of the state against participating in the planed nationwide protest.
Speaking in Jos, the state capital, while addressing some youths, Secretary to the state government, Samuel Jatau, said the state has witnessed a lot of crises, adding that care ought to be taken to prevent Plateau from being plunged into another chaos.
He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, pointing out that it inherited a debt burden of over N75 trillion, and as such it requires the collective efforts to tackle the issue.
- PRP to Tinubu: Listen to protesters, eliminate wasteful expenditure
- Hamas leader assassinated in Iran