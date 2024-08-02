Protest: Some owners of looted property hospitalised –Kano Police

The police command in Kano has revealed that some of the owners of property looted by hoodlums during the #EndBadGovernance protest are receiving treatment at…

The police command in Kano has revealed that some of the owners of property looted by hoodlums during the #EndBadGovernance protest are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The command’s Spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, made this known during a press briefing on Friday.

He said, “We learnt that some owners of property looted are in the hospital because of this ugly incident.”

Kiyawa stated that the number of arrests had risen to 326, appealing to the public to desist from propagating fake news especially on social media.

“The command wishes to address and clarify the recent deliberate false and mischievous news circulating on social media platforms concerning the photos of suspects and exhibits involved in the destruction and looting of public and private properties under the guise of the planned #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest.

“Unverified social media reports that some of the images were posted sometimes in 2011 are false and baseless. These despicable acts are calculated attempts by enemies of peace to tarnish the reputable image of the Nigeria Police. These images showing suspects and exhibits are linked to the current incidents resulting from the ongoing August, 2024 nationwide protest and have no relation with any incident in the year 2011.

“Interestingly, the same suspects in the alleged looting and vandalism who were arrested and paraded by the Police Command on 01/08/2024 are here before the press today, 02/08/2024 for clarity.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Salman Dogo Garba, directed the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit of the Command to launch an investigation with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of this ungodly act capable of instigating the public against the police.

“The CP further warns against peddling of fake news and hate speeches which are capable of inciting violence and affecting the overall security situation in the state.

“In the aftermath of 1st August 2024 nationwide protest, a total of 326 suspects were arrested with a large quantity of exhibits recovered. All the suspects will be charged to court.”

The CP commended the Kano State Government for prompt intervention of imposing the 24-hour curfew.

In addition, the CP called on parents, guardians and the law-abiding people of the state who saw their wards with looted property to voluntarily return the same to the nearest police station.