News
Protest: Soldiers take over roads in Edo

Men and officers of the Nigerian Army are patrolling the roads in Benin City to prevent the youths participating in the nationwide harship protest from…

    By Usman A. Bello
Men and officers of the Nigerian Army are patrolling the roads in Benin City to prevent the youths participating in the nationwide harship protest from putting up barricades.
Daily Trust reports that some youths had mounted roadblocks in several roads disrupting vehicular movement.
The  soldiers were seen at Asoro Hill bus stop and Erediauwa road along the Ekehuan, Sapele road, Akpakpava road and the adjourning street where  the youth mounted roadblocks.
The solders however dismantled the barricades to ease vehicular movement.
Meanwhile, commercial activities have picked up in the state as markets and shops have opened to customers across the city.
A groundnut hawker who gave her name as Judith Odion said since the protest commenced, she had not been able to go out due to the blockade by the protesting youths.

