Protest right of citizens, says Northern group

A northern group, the Rebuild Arewa Initiative for Development, has expressed solidarity with all Nigerians planning to participate in the nationwide protest against hardship describing…

A northern group, the Rebuild Arewa Initiative for Development, has expressed solidarity with all Nigerians planning to participate in the nationwide protest against hardship describing the action as a step that will bring about much-needed change in the nation.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary of the group, Dr Salisu Nani Zigau, protest is a fundamental right enshrined in the constitution, and it serves as a powerful tool for citizens to voice their grievances, demand accountability, and push for positive reforms.

“The peaceful protests taking place across Nigeria are a testament to the resilience and determination of the Nigerian people to create a better future for themselves and their children.

“In the Northern states, the significance of protest cannot be overstated. Historically marginalized and underdeveloped, the Northern region has long struggled with issues such as poverty, insecurity, Boko Haram, out of school children and lack of basic amenities. The protest provides an opportunity for Northern citizens to come together, express their demands for better governance, and advocate for policies that will uplift their communities and improve their quality of life.

“We are calling for the organizers and participants of the protest for their peaceful and orderly conduct, and we urge all stakeholders, including the government, security agencies, and civil society organizations, to respect the rights of citizens to freely express their grievances and engage in peaceful protest.

“As an organization committed to the development of the Arewa region, we call on government authorities to listen to the voices of the people, address their concerns, and work towards building a more inclusive and prosperous Northern Nigeria. Let us seize this moment to come together as a nation, unite in our diversity, and strive towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.”