Protest: Provide security for journalists, MRA tells FG

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the federal government and security operatives to protect journalists who will be covering the national protests scheduled…

    By Philip Shimnom Clement 

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the federal government and security operatives to protect journalists who will be covering the national protests scheduled to begin today.

In a statement on Wednesday by its communication officer, Idowu Adewale, MRA said journalists must be able to report on the events without fear of harassment, obstruction or violence targeted at them.

The statement quoted MRA’s Programme Officer, Esther Adeniyi, as saying that the call to protect journalists became necessary in light of recent events where journalists have faced undue harassment, obstruction and violence while performing their duties.

“The right of journalists to cover protests is fundamental to a functioning democracy. As Nigeria braces for significant protests in the coming days, it is crucial that journalists are allowed to perform their duties safely and without interference.

“We call on the government and security agencies to take immediate action and proactive measures to protect journalists and uphold the principles of press freedom.

“Also, journalists should implement personal security plans as they go about covering the protests given the documented instances of harassment, intimidation and violence against media professionals during previous protests,” she added.

 

