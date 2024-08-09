✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Protest: Police release 10 minors detained in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has released 10 minors detained during the nationwide protest in the state. DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public…

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has released 10 minors detained during the nationwide protest in the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer  in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lafia.

NAN reports that the police had arrested 50 protesters in four different Local Government Areas on Aug. 1, the first day of the protest for allegedly attacking their personnel and looting.

It also reports that of the number detained, 25 were arrested in Lafia, 16 in Karu, six in Keffi, as well as three in Mararaba Udege of Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Nansel said that the  10 minors out of the 50 protesters were released to their parents and guardians.

He, however, said that the remaining 40 had been charged to court.

The police spokesperson, called on members of the public to go about their lawful activities without fear of intimidation.(NAN).

