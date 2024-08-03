Protest: Police confirm killings in Borno

The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Yusuf Lawal, has confirmed the killing of four persons along Baga Road in Maiduguri, Borno State during the…

The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Yusuf Lawal, has confirmed the killing of four persons along Baga Road in Maiduguri, Borno State during the nationwide #EndBadGoverment protest.

The CP said Boko Haram elements infiltrated the protesters and killed four persons on Thursday with explosives at a filling station, while 34 others sustained varying degrees of injury

He said 14 suspects were arrested and were under investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Command.

However, the relation of one of the victims, Adam Bukar, accused the security operatives of killing four harmless civilians at the filling station at Bolori Junction in Maiduguri.

He said the joint patrol team first shot a teargas canister at the petrol station before throwing the grenade which exploded and killed the victims and injured others.

“It was sad that CP claimed Boko Haram killed my brothers. He should know there will be judgment thereafter where everyone will give account of their deed. These people don’t have conscience at all.

“What we know is that the security operatives started shooting at petrol pump attendants at Kime Filling Station. Later they threw a grenade at us which led to the death of four persons, while some are currently receiving medical attention at Yerwa Peace Clinic and Kaltum hospital in Bolori. They did not even participate in protests. They are guards of the filling station,” Adam said.