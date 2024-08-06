Protest: Police begin trial of 800 persons, arrest 90 over Russian flags

“Over 90 suspects have been arrested, including tailors who sewed the flags and their sponsors. Efforts are underway to apprehend others who sponsored the production of the flags and fuelled these treasonable acts.

Announcing the new arrests on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the operatives of the force were working relentlessly to arrest those who sponsored the mass-production.

Daily Trust had reported that one Ahmed Tailor and 30 others who were flying the flags were arrested on Monday morning over what the police described as “treasonable offence” committed against the Nigerian state.

This is just as the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) join forces with the police to raid some shops of tailors in Kano and other places to arrest those who mass-produced the flags.

The Force also said the number of suspects arrested in connection with the flying of Russian flags in some states, including Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi and Katsina had risen to 90.

The police have commenced trial of about 800 persons arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protest across the country.

“The display of foreign flags and calls for a military takeover constitutes a clear treasonable offence, revealing the motives of protest organisers to destabilise Nigeria’s democratic government.

“This aligns with actionable intelligence on the tactics of fifth columnists and non-state actors exploiting economic hardship protests to further their nefarious goals,” Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

Adejobi said the IGP had directed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police for the Northwest and Northeast zones, Bala Ciroma and Bello Makwashi respectively to take charge of operations in the states within the two geo-political zones.

He added, “The Nigeria Police Force reiterates that the use of foreign flags during protests and openly calling for a military takeover of the government is a capital offence under Nigerian law.

“The police caution Nigerian youths to be wary of individuals and groups turning protests into business ventures, funded by local or foreign sponsors aiming to destabilize the country.

“Evidence shows that these sponsors have paid significant sums to exploit the hardship protests, brainwashing and misleading innocent children into aiding this campaign against the government.

“The Nigeria Police Force salutes Nigerians who have refused to participate in and indeed spoke out against the ill-timed protest out of sheer patriotism and belief in the government’s genuine efforts to put the country on the path of economic recovery and growth.

“We also acknowledge the patriotism of those who peacefully participated in the protests but withdrew when they turned violent, and those who heeded the President’s call to embrace dialogue by withdrawing from the protests.

“The NPF remains committed to maintaining peace, protecting the nation’s heritage, and working with the public to ensure the safety and stability of Nigeria.”

Earlier, the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed that trial of suspects arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests had commenced.

Egbetokun revealed this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja when he spoke to journalists shortly after a strategic closed-door meeting convened by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

The police chief said the suspects arrested in Kano were being tried at the police headquarters because of their large number.

He said, “I want to tell you that the trial of those suspects arrested during protests has begun, about 800 of them. In Kano for example, because we have a large number of arrests, the magistrate moved to the police headquarters and that is where the trial is ongoing right now.

“If you go to police headquarters in Kano now, you will find out that arrested persons are already being tried. So we are not keeping them indefinitely.”