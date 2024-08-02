Protest: Police begin house-to-house search to recover Loot in Kano

Operatives of the Kano Police command have launched a house-to-house search in a bid to recover some of the items stolen during #EndBadGovernance protest in…

Operatives of the Kano Police command have launched a house-to-house search in a bid to recover some of the items stolen during #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano.

Daily Trust had reported how the protest, which started on a peaceful note, was hijacked by suspected hoodlums, who embarked on looting spree.

They raided stores, houses, government establishments, such as the yet to be commissioned office of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), where the carted away furniture, electronic items, among others.

The mob also vandalised street light and other items used to decorate public places.

However, the police, which swung into action and arrested over 400 suspects, recovered some of the items.

Sa’adatu Baba Ahmad, a social media user, had posted updates on how policemen stormed Yakasai and Durumin Zungura areas in Kano Municipal to recover the items.

She wrote, “Since 10:30am, looted items are being recovered from the houses of people who stole properties of the government and innocent people in the name of protest. Up till now, they are there invading the houses.”

At a briefing earlier on Friday, the Kano Police Command had reiterated its commitment to ensure that perpetrators of the mayhem which broke out during the protest are brought to book.

See pictures of police raid below: