Protest: Police arrest 51 for attacking security personnel, looting in Plateau

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police (CP), Emmanuel Adeshina, has said that 51 suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on security personnel and attempted looting of public property in the state.

The commissioner said his men and other security personnel were attacked by the hoodlums when they were patrolling around Yan Taya community of Jos North LGA to prevent breakdown of law and order within the curfew hours.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Alabo Alfred, in a statement, said: “The CP, Olugbemiga Emmanuel Adesina, expresses disappointment at the way and manner certain youths flagrantly disregarded government’s directive by coming out of their residents to attack armed policemen at Yan Taya Market and other parts of Jos North LGA.

‘’The command wishes to reiterate that the decision of the state government to impose the curfew is in the best interest of all Plateau residents, hence, we will ensure that this directive is fully complied with.

“The CP, alongside heads of other security agencies, carried out an on-the-spot assessment/surveillance patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state capital to ascertain the level of compliance. In that outing, 26 suspects were arrested for non-compliance with the curfew and attempting to burgle people’s shops to loot their wares.

“Additionally, on 07/08/2024, 25 suspects were arrested by the STF operatives for similar crimes and handed over to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). The suspects have been investigated and charged to court accordingly.”