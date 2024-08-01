Protest: Police arrest 157 over looting in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested 157 suspects in connection with the destruction of property and looting during the nationwide hardship protest in the state.…

Police operatives in Kano have arrested 157 suspects in connection with the destruction of property and looting during the nationwide hardship protest in the state.

The Nigeria Police Force revealed this on its verified Facebook page while giving updates on the protest across the country.

The update from Kano stated that at 10:00am Thursday, groups of hoodlums, under the guise of participating in the nationwide protest, launched attacks on several establishments in the state.

“These incidents have disrupted public order and safety, necessitating immediate action by the Kano State Police Command. The following incidents were reported: Attacks on supermarkets: several supermarkets at Nassarawa Quarters were attacked, resulting in significant property damage and theft, Arson at NCC Office; multiple motor vehicles at the NCC office, Audu Bako Secretariat, along Government House Kano, were set ablaze. The fire has since been brought under control through swift intervention.

“A total of 157 suspects have been arrested in connection with these criminal activities. An exhibit AK-47 rifle was recovered at the High Court. A large quantity of looted property has also been recovered from the suspects.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and the Kano State Police Command is committed to maintaining peace and security in the state.”

Daily Trust reported that in response to these disturbances, the Kano State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew to restore order and ensure the safety of residents.