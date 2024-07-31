Protest: Please, give Tinubu more time, Senate begs Nigerians

The Senate has asked promoters of the nationwide protests to halt their plans in the interest of the nation. Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this…

The Senate has asked promoters of the nationwide protests to halt their plans in the interest of the nation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this after a closed-door emergency session of Senators in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that various groups in the country are planning to stage a nationwide protest from August 1 to August 10, following the rising cost of goods and services, poverty and hunger in the country.

Akpabio said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is just one year, but has initiated policies that would benefit Nigerians in a near future hence, they should be patient.

He said initiatives such as the signing of the national minimum wage bill into law, establishment of the North West and South East Development Commissions, granting of local government autonomy among others would reduce hunger and poverty in the country.

“The Senate urges protesters to give the government more time,” Akpabio said.

He added that the various bills passed by the National Assembly would also help in resolving the economic challenges bedeviling the country.