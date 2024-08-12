Protest: Plateau Gov’t further relaxes curfew

The Plateau State Government has again relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, following violent protests in the area. Mr Gyang Bere,…

Mr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Bere said Gov. Mutfwang, who ordered further relaxation of the curfew, said there would now be free movement between 7:00am and 7:00pm, effective Tuesday.

The government on Sunday, Aug. 4, imposed a curfew following the looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

The miscreants hijacked the nationwide ”End Bad Governance” protest to perpetrate the criminal acts.

Bere said that the decision to further relax the curfew followed an advisory by security agencies on the now calm situation in the area.

”In light of the improved security situation in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau Government has further relaxed the curfew, effective Tuesday, Aug. 13.

”Residents are now permitted to move freely for their lawful activities between 7:00am and 7:00pm daily until further notice.

”Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, in consultation with security agencies, has authorised this relaxation.

”The adjustment is to allow law-abiding citizens to continue with their economic activities while maintaining public order,” he said.

Bere said that the governor, who thanked all the security agencies for effectively enforcing the curfew, said that the government would continue to review it as the security situation improved.

He added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity for prompt action.

NAN also reports that following the return of calm within Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, withdrew all its troops earlier deployed to enforce the curfew in the state. (NAN)