Protest: Plateau Gov’t further relaxes 24-hour curfew

Mr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Bere said Mutfwang, who ordered relaxation of the curfew, said there would now be free movement between 12:00pm and 6:00 pm effective Thursday.

The government on Sunday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru axis, following the looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

The miscreants took advantage of the nationwide ”End Bad Governance” protest to perpetrate the criminal acts.

Bere said that the decision to relax the curfew was in collaboration with the security agencies.

”In light of the improved security situation in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau Government has further relaxed the curfew, effective from Thursday, Aug 8.

”Residents are now permitted to move freely for their lawful activities from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm daily until further notice.

”Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, in consultation with security agencies, has authorised this relaxation.

”He assured the public that the government will continue to make decisions in the best interest of the people,” he said.

He said that the government would continue to review the curfew as the security situation improves.

Bere added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action. (NAN)