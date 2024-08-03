Protest: Partial compliance with curfew order in Kano

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    By Ahmad Datti, Kano 

Kano residents partially complied with the curfew imposed on the state after the end hunger protest turned violent on Thursday. 

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had on Thursday declared a 24-curfew after security agents clashed with protesters at various locations in the state with reports of looting of public and private property by hoodlums. 

On Friday, Kano streets were empty with no vehicular movements as a joint security team of Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operatives and local vigilante groups mounted roadblocks around strategic places, restricting people’s movements.

However, gates of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital remained open.

Filling stations, banks and shops along Zaria road and Zoo road remain shut.

Police in the state said 269 suspects were arrested on Thursday for exploiting the nationwide hunger protest to loot shops and vandalise public property.

 

