Protest paralyses interstate transport in Lagos

Thursday’s nationwide protest over economic hardship affected interstate transport activities in Lagos State as most transport companies did not operate.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some motor parks, reports that their activities were paralysed.

At the popular Mazamaza Motor Park where almost all transport companies operate, no activity took place.

Vehicles were not loading and commuters were not seen.

Offices of the Young Shall Grow Transport Company and the Peace Mass Transit at the park were closed.

Only a few people were seen sitting and talking about the protest at the ever-busy park.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ABC Transport Plc., Mr Jude Nneji, had told NAN that the transport company would not be operating on Thursday.

Nneji said the company would watch the security situation before putting its vehicles on the roads.

He said that the company would not want to endanger the lives of travellers.

Attendants at the God is Good Motors and Libra Transport Company on Okota Road also told NAN that the companies did not sell tickets for transport on Thursday. (NAN)