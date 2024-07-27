Protest: One year not enough to assess Tinubu gov’t –Minister

The Minister of State for Water Resources, Barrister Bello Goronyo, has appealed to those behind the planned hunger protest to rescind their decision, saying one…

The Minister of State for Water Resources, Barrister Bello Goronyo, has appealed to those behind the planned hunger protest to rescind their decision, saying one year is not enough to assess President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Speaking at the stakeholders interactive meeting convened by the Sokoto State Government to discuss the planned protest on Friday, Goronyo alleged that the conveners of the protest were not targeting the President but our nation.

He said, “These people are hell bent to destabilize the country as a nation. They are not targeting the President. They are targeting the nation. They want to destabilize us like those countries that are already in mess like Sudan.

“The President had already mentioned from the inception of this administration that we are going to draw water from an empty well. He said he had inherited the assets and liabilities of his predecessor and he accepted them. Therefore, one year and two months are not enough to assess any government that inherited huge liabilities.”

According to Goronyo, the government is doing everything possible to avert hunger and insecurity in the country.

“A lot of efforts are being made to end insecurity which we cannot reveal them because we are fighting a war, but those who matter know them,” he said.

He added that, for the first time, the current administration had opened dams for irrigation activities, saying there were 408 dams which would be utilized for irrigation purposes.

He also commended the government for establishing Northwest Development Commission and Livestock Ministry.