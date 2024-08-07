Protest: NSCDC arrests 12 over vandalism of government property in FCT

The Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has apprehended 12 suspected vandals in different parts of Abuja during the…

The Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has apprehended 12 suspected vandals in different parts of Abuja during the nationwide hunger protest.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the FCT command of the Corps, CSC Samuel A Idoko on Wednesday.

The statement said three of the suspects were caught in their attempt to vandalise the infrastructure at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, after scaling the fence of the facility, while other accomplices took to their heels upon sighting officers of the Command.

“In Jabi, four suspects were arrested for attempting to vandalise the street lights by the eagle-eyed men of the command on routine patrol everyday within the metropolis and suburbs during the protest.

“One scavenger otherwise known as baban-bola, was picked up on top of the newly commissioned Wuye bridge for wandering and suspected vandalism at about 3.30am at Mabushi area of Abuja when he couldn’t provide any explanation of his suspicious movement at such an ungodly hour,” he said.

The FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, warned all miscreants and mischief makers to steer clear of critical national assets and infrastructures as anyone found wanting would face the full weight of the law.

“Vandalism is a threat to our socio-economic well being, it causes retrogression in the society and we will do all within our power as an agency to ensure that any act inimical to our collective growth and development is nipped in the bud,” he was quoted as saying.

Odumosu appealed to residents of the FCT to always alert the NSCDC whenever anyone is seen attempting acts of vandalism