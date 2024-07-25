Protest not the solution, Wike begs Nigerians

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of the territory not to join the planned nationwide protest over the current…

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of the territory not to join the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that some persons are mobilising for nationwide protests slated for August 1 to August 10, 2024.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja while interacting with residents after he inspected the ongoing construction of a 5-kilometre access road to Saburi 1 and 2 in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the minister however said President Bola Tinubu was aware of the problem and working hard to address the challenges.

He described the current hunger and suffering in the country as a temporary situation, adding that the ongoing reforms and policies would soon yield the desired results.

While urging Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, he argued that the protest was organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu’s administration.

He said: “Don’t be angry and don’t join the protest, because protest will not solve the problem. The government is aware of the hunger and that is why it is working hard to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“I know that hunger makes people lose patience. Please be patient. That is all I am asking. This hunger will be reduced very soon.

“Those asking you to protest are lying to you. It is not for the interest of Nigeria and it is not for your interest.”