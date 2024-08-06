Protest: No incident of vandalism, chaos in Kwara – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State, on Monday, said it was yet to record any security breach in response to the…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State, on Monday, said it was yet to record any security breach in response to the ongoing nationwide hunger protest.

City & Crime reports that the protest, which has entered the fifth day, has recorded several deaths and destruction of properties in other places.

It has however started losing momentum in many states.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recently thanked the people of the state for their decision to shun the demonstration.

But a former state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ayeoribe, criticised the government for obtaining a court injunction to restrict the protest to metropolitan square and “not allowing it to hold.

But speaking with our correspondent on Monday, the NSCDC spokesman, Ayoola Michael, said “We are yet to record a single incident of arrest, vandalism or chaos since Thursday when the protest started in many other states.

“Kwara has been peaceful but we are not letting down our guards,” Ayoola said.