✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Protest: No incident of vandalism, chaos in Kwara – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State, on Monday, said it was yet to record any security breach in response to the…

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi
The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi
    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin  

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State, on Monday, said it was yet to record any security breach in response to the ongoing nationwide hunger protest.

City & Crime reports that the protest, which has entered the fifth day, has recorded several deaths and destruction of properties in other places.

It has however started losing momentum in many states.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recently thanked the people of the state for their decision to shun the demonstration.

But a former state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ayeoribe, criticised the government for obtaining a court injunction to restrict the protest to metropolitan square and “not allowing it to hold.

But speaking with our correspondent on Monday, the NSCDC spokesman, Ayoola Michael, said “We are yet to record a single incident of arrest, vandalism or chaos since Thursday when the protest started in many other states.

“Kwara has been peaceful but we are not letting down our guards,” Ayoola said.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories