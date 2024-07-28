Protest: Nigerians are hungry, but give Tinubu more time – Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has acknowledged there is hunger in the land but appealed to Nigerians to give the government more time to…

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has acknowledged there is hunger in the land but appealed to Nigerians to give the government more time to fix the situation.

Tunji-Ojo, who spoke on Channels TV Sunday Politics, said one year was too short to judge the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Mr President, to the best of my knowledge, never campaigned as a magician; he campaigned as a statesman. He campaigned on the basis of renewed hope. When you want to reprocess a system that has been down you need a bit of time,” he said.

He noted that the President had already taken some bold steps that would give the economy of the country the solid foundation needed to stabilise and grow.

The minister who acknowledged the hardship in the country claimed that the president had a master plan to stabilise the economy and make life comfortable for Nigerians.

He commended Tinubu for considering the long-term gains rather than focusing on short-term solutions that would not address the problems facing the economy.

Some groups are planning a nationwide protest from August 1 to August 10 over the hardship in the country.

However, Tunji-Ojo expressed dismay that the organisers of the planned protest did not engage with the government before planning to take to the streets.

He said Tinubu was ready to engage Nigerians concerning his policies and plans for the country, assuring that the gains of the President’s bold decisions would soon be visible.