Protest: Nasarawa youths block highway, loot shops

Some #EndHunger protesters have blocked the Keffi-Abuja highway preventing motorists from plying the road. Nigerians are holding protests from August 1 to 10, 2024 mounting…

Some #EndHunger protesters have blocked the Keffi-Abuja highway preventing motorists from plying the road.

Nigerians are holding protests from August 1 to 10, 2024 mounting pressure on the government to tackle hunger, bad governance, and high cost of living in the country.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that Nasarawa youths shunned the protest.

However, they decided to join the protest later in the day.

The protesters in their thousands also set fire on the roads, threatening to beat up motorists who refused to turn back their vehicles.

Some of the protesters carried placards with the inscriptions: “End bad governance in Nigeria”, and “Bring back fuel subsidy”, among others.

Our correspondent reports the protests are taking place on the outskirts of Keffi with both sides of the highway blocked, preventing vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the protest in the Mararaba part of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state has turned violent.

Daily Trust correspondent said burning and looting of shops are currently ongoing along the express road in the area.