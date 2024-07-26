Protest: Mobilisers importing mercenaries, IGP alleges

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has urged Nigerians to think twice before joining any protest group. Some youths are planning a nationwide…

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has urged Nigerians to think twice before joining any protest group.

Some youths are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship in the country.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Egbetokun said intelligence at the disposal of the Force revealed that foreign mercenaries were involved in the protest.

He, however, did not give further details of the alleged involvement of the mercenaries.

He said: “We have been monitoring development surrounding protest threats. While some groups call for violent protests, emulating Kenya’s recent events, others advocate for peaceful demonstrations.

“However, some individuals promote peaceful protests with violent undertones, raising concerns about their sincerity. We have our history of violent protests in Nigeria, and I don’t believe we have to look to other countries to note the dangers of unchecked demonstrations. We commend patriots who have withdrawn from the protest due to the apparent sinister motives and ignorance of those calling for violence.

“We note those who have spoken out against any form of protest at this critical juncture, fearing enemies of our country may be manipulating the process. We confirm their fears are genuine, as we have credible intelligence on foreign mercenaries’ involvement in this planned protest. The Nigerian police urge all Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest group.”