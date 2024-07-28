Protest: Man arrested over calls for attacks on police station, military barracks

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested one Sulaiman Yakubu for inciting violence and calling on residents to burn down police stations, military barracks, and…

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested one Sulaiman Yakubu for inciting violence and calling on residents to burn down police stations, military barracks, and business areas in the state during the nationwide protest planned for August 1st.

In a viral TikTok video, Yakubu called residents in the state to “test the ground” on Monday before Thursday.

He stated that ”Guys, I think on Monday, we should start burning the useless filling stations in Jos North, Jos South, and Jos East. Then, on the following day, we should burn the Yankwalli and Terminus markets and the rest. We should get them down to ashes.

“Maybe on the third day, if they kill one of our men, we should start going to each division nearest to our side and start burning down the useless police stations, soldiers’ barracks, and STF.

“On the fourth day, if we don’t get the response we want, we should start going to those bakeries where they make bread and burn them. We need to torch down those useless places. If there is no change on the fourth day, on the fifth day, we should start attacking these big men at Rayfield area. This bad government, we must end it. No going back. Men must be active.”

Following his arrest, Yakubu admitted that ”I posted on TikTok that we should come out for a protest on Monday. We will burn filling stations and markets. We will burn police stations if our men are killed.’ He claimed that a friend warned him that the video would implicate him, so he deleted it.”