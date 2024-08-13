Protest: Kano, Yobe lift curfew

Kano and Yobe state governments have lifted the curfew they imposed after the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests degenerated into violence. Kano State’s Commissioner for Information and…

Kano State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye, in an audio clip sent to our correspondent, said: “The government, having reviewed the situation and satisfied that the security issue has drastically improved, has now lifted the curfew completely. People can now go about their businesses peacefully in accordance with the law.”

Also, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has lifted the curfew imposed on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru towns following violent hunger protests.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, said the curfew was lifted due to improved security within these towns.

“Security agencies are instructed to remain vigilant and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the three towns and throughout the state,” he said.

He urged the security forces to prevent any opportunities for hoodlums, miscreants, and other criminals to engage in unlawful activities after the curfew has been lifted.