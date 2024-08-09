Protest: Kano sex workers decry poor patronage

Cmmercial sex workers in Kano State have appealed to the organisers of the nationwide hunger protest to engage the federal government in a dialogue. They…

They said that the protest had crippled their social and economic activities, leaving them without customers and struggling to survive.

Monica James, who operates on France Road, said that dialogue was the only option to address the grievances of the protesters.

She said, “I have not eaten for two days because of the curfew. Our customers are nowhere to be found.”

She, therefore, urged the organisers to shelve the protest and negotiate with the government to end the demonstrations.

Deborah Iliya, on Yoruba Road, described the situation as horrible.

Hannatu Ibrahim of Weather Head area, also called for an end to the protest, joining the growing call for a return of normalcy.

Caroline James, operating from a brothel on Enugu Street in Sabon Gari, said the infiltration by hoodlums and subsequent violence “spoilt our business.”

She said that she had booked clients who were willing to pay between N30,000 and N40,000, but that they were unable to keep their appointments due to the tension and curfew.

A sex worker, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that some of her colleagues were forced to share rooms due to the lack of customers during the protest.

She appealed to the authorities to relax the curfew, stating that it had severely impacted their ability to conduct business.

Kenneth John, a dealer in isi ewu (goat head) on Aitken Road, said the curfew had negatively impacted business activities in Sabon Gari, lamenting that he had lost several heads of goat due to lack of power supply. (NAN)