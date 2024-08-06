Protest: Kano, KPC engage repentant thugs, youth

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
whatsapp image 2024 08 02 at 7.34.14 pm
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

The Kano Peace Committee (KPC), in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Joint Security Services, has engaged leaders of repentant political thugs to address the lingering crisis in the state.

The meeting came on the heels of the nationwide protest in order to ensure maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The convener of KPC, Ibrahim Waiya, said while the citizens’ grievances were genuine, escalation of violence must be addressed to keep the state in good shape.

He said, “We understand and appreciate the concern of Nigerians, which is very genuine. The concern of Nigerians around the issue of hunger, poverty and insecurity are all genuine reasons, and we have gotten ourselves into a furious situation that’s very unfortunate.

“With the situation we are going through in Kano, we cannot afford to get ourselves into a politically motivated-fuelled crisis, and we will not allow this evil plan to succeed in Kano.”

 

