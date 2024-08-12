Protest: Kano Gov’t lifts curfew

The Kano State Government has announced the lift of curfew imposed on the state. The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye, made…

The Kano State Government has announced the lift of curfew imposed on the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye, made this known in an audio clip sent to our reporter.

He said, “The government having reviewed the situation and satisfied that the security issue has drastically improved has now lifted the curfew completely. People can now go about their businesses peacefully in accordance with the law and order.

“The governor extends his appreciation to the security agencies for their effort in bringing peace back to our state and also thank the ulama for their prayers and indeed all the people of Kano State for their support and understanding during this trying period of the curfew.

“The governor has further solicited continuous prayers for our country, for our state for continued peace and prosperity.”

Daily Trust reports that in the wake of the nationwide hardship protest that was hijacked by hoodlums and turned into violence, the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew.

However, two days later, the curfew was relaxed from 8am to 2pm and then from 6am to 6pm.